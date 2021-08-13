Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) Trading Down 1.9%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 75,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 246,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00.

Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)

Ely Gold Royalties, Inc engages in acquisition and development of gold resources. The firm’s business strategy includes Royalty Acquisition, Property Sale Options, Land Package Consolidation and Sales. Its asset portfolio includes Material Properties, Other Key Assets, Development Assets, Exploration Assets and Properties for Sale/Option.

