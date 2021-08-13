Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.50 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Emera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $47.06. 960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31. Emera has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.