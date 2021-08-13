Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $99.88 Average PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

