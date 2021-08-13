Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.27

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.27 and last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 3083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,523,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 213,899 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 170,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after buying an additional 165,638 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 68,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

