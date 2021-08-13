Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENDP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.
Shares of ENDP opened at $4.14 on Monday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $966.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.42.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
