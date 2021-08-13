Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENDP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of ENDP opened at $4.14 on Monday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $966.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

