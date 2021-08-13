Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENEL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.93 ($11.69).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

