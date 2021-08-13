Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:ENR opened at $40.61 on Monday. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

