EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $94.13 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.49.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
