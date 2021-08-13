EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $94.13 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

