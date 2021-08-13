EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $6.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENLC. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,897 shares of company stock worth $209,686 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $8,810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 738,587 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 425,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

