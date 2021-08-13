Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

ENLV traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,665. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.01. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

