Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.