Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $115.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.62. 14,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,514. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Entergy by 202.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.