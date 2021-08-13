Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ETR traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $109.88. 941,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.75.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

