Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce sales of $8.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Epizyme reported sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $51.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business’s revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $5.42 on Friday. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $552.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

