ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Get ePlus alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57. ePlus has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. ePlus’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 2,550.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 110,063 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ePlus by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.