Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERAS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erasca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Erasca alerts:

ERAS stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.