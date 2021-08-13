Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust traded as high as $30.67 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 5567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $215,708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after buying an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after buying an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

