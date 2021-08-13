Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,191. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

