Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $62.03 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $62.03 or 0.00133021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $8.00 billion and approximately $3.28 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.20 or 0.06931179 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,910,567 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

