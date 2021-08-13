Evercore ISI Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,651,368. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

