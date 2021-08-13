Evercore ISI Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.
NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,651,368. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
