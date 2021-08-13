Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.34

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.34 and last traded at $67.31, with a volume of 1652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

