Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 102,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $39,031 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

