Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EVOK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. 18,120,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.