Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,712 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

