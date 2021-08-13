Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Illumina by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Illumina by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 131,636 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Illumina by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 10.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 60,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $510.61 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

