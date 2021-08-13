Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $97,252,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $704.27 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.52 and a 12 month high of $714.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

