Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal stock opened at $274.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $322.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

