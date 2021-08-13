Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC raised Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $$33.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.