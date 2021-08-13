Exelixis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,426 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,140% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

EXEL opened at $17.97 on Friday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $494,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 412.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $43,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 74.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

