Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. 2,198,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.96. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

