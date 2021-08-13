Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

