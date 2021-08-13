extraDNA Market Cap Reaches $575,297.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $575,297.00 and $309,286.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,085.81 or 0.99746363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00031556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.16 or 0.01013614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00354498 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00408139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006687 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00070523 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004603 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

