Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $67,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,055,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

