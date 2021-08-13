F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Critical Analysis

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 25.73% 7.76% 1.00% Washington Federal 25.80% 8.13% 0.87%

This table compares F.N.B. and Washington Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.66 $286.00 million $0.96 12.34 Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.21 $173.44 million $2.00 16.76

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for F.N.B. and Washington Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 2 3 0 2.60 Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

F.N.B. currently has a consensus target price of $12.82, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.35%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. F.N.B. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of May 3, 2021, it operated approximately 340 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions. The company was founded on April 24, 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

