Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,421,211 shares of company stock valued at $832,883,273 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB opened at $362.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

