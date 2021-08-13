Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,247,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

