Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 37,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,834. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.29. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

