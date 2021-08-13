Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

FSLY stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 2,606,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,232. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,438.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

