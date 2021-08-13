FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at SVB Leerink

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FibroGen by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $11,308,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

