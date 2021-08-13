Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.49. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.94.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.