FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FIGS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 108,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,148. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85.

Get FIGS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.