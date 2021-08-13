Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Raymond James

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 97.00% from the stock’s current price.

FOA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE FOA opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

