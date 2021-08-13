Financial Analysis: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) versus NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and NV5 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93% NV5 Global 3.45% 11.43% 5.45%

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NV5 Global has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of NV5 Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of NV5 Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sharing Economy International and NV5 Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A NV5 Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

NV5 Global has a consensus target price of $106.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given NV5 Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and NV5 Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 82.02 -$6.72 million N/A N/A NV5 Global $659.30 million 2.33 $21.02 million $3.72 27.19

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc. engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices. The BTS segment includes energy, environmental and building program management practices. The company was founded on September 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

