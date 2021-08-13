Financial Survey: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.91, meaning that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marchex and Patient Portal Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $51.22 million 2.54 -$38.45 million ($0.36) -8.72 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patient Portal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marchex.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -22.26% -18.95% -13.06% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marchex and Patient Portal Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marchex currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 39.33%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Summary

Marchex beats Patient Portal Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

