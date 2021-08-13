FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0150 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1,609.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.74 or 0.00887762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00104612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043894 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

