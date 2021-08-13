FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $73.81 million and $13.63 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001479 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

