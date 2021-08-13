FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO Acquires 10,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FireEye by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,081 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FireEye by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,063 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,653 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 120,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,837,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

