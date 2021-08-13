FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,670. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FireEye by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in FireEye by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,534,254 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after purchasing an additional 831,548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 3,921.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 417,514 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 407,131 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

