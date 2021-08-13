First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 790,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.82 on Friday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.