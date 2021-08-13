First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $248.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

